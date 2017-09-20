Flag Football: Vipers, Lynx, Predators, Panthers headed to Saturday’s finals

The Island Heritage Predators (7-1-5) were lead by a Jordan Stubblefield TD pass to Avery Ebanks, punching their ticket to the men’s finals with a 14-0 win over the Kensington Hellcats at the Ed Bush Stadium Saturday afternoon. In the second men’s final, Nick Miscioscia’s TD pass to Jordan Cacho helped the first place BK Panthers (11-2-0) defeated Maples 9-6. In two regular season games, The Panthers are 3-0 against the Preds, beating them 6-0 on 1st July, 14-9 on 31 July and 7-0 on 12 August.

In the women’s division, the HSM Vipers (12-1) defeated the Lady Sharks 6-0 to advance to the finals, while the Greenhouse Lynx (9-2-2) defeated the Wolverines 13-12. The Lynx are the only team to tie the Vipers when they drew 6-6 on 19 August.

Festivities kick off at 2:00pm Saturday at the Ed Bush Stadium, with games starting at 3:00pm

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

