FOI: 2 Citations/Complaints per day against public transport drivers

September 8, 2017
Angela Sevilla
A Freedom of Information request response reveals public transportation drivers rack up nearly two complaints or police citations per day. 
 
This as the RCIPS says a public bus collided with a bicycle yesterday, sending the rider to the hospital. 
 
The incident happened just after Noon on North Church Street. 
 
Police say the bus and bicycle were traveling in the same direction when the collision took place. The cyclist was released from the hospital the same day. 
 
According to the FOI response, 427 complaints or citations were levied against Public Transport Unit licensed drivers through 15 August 2017. 
 
That’s an average of 1.9 per day. 
 
The PTU says it does not receive any information regarding accidents involving public transportation operators from police, and therefore could not tell Cayman 27 the number of crashes involving PTU-licensed drivers. 
 
The PTU says drivers must undergo medical and vision exams once per year. 
 
Asked specifically about the driving record of the taxi driver involved in the death of visiting doctor Vary Jones-Leslie in July, the PTU said it’s unable to provide any information due to the ongoing investigation. 
Angela Sevilla

