News Politics

FOI requests up: Gov’t entities response times down

September 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Freedom of Information requests are on the rise again, but public authorities are taking longer to respond.
That’s according to the latest statistics from the Information Commissioner’s Office.
Public authorities are not responding inside the legal limit of 30 days for an initial response to requests. Statistics from the Information Commissioners Office 2016-2017 report shows 39 % of requests sent to public authorities were responded to outside time limit set out in the law.

Statistics from the ICO’s 2016-2017 report shows 39 % of requests sent to public authorities were outside the limit and that is up 5 % from the prior year.

According to the report, the best median of response time ever was 20 days and that was in 2015 to 2016. That is now 27 days. Immigration remains the top government department that the public wants information from, fielding a whopping 94 requests for 2016-2017. That’s nearly triple the next most requested entity Fire Services, which fielded 32 requests this year.

That’s a notable finding for the ICO as Fire Services reported zero FOI requests for the previous period. The third highest requests went to the RCIPS with 22. The report also noted a 21 % increase in requests this period over the previous. That’s 488 requests up from 404.

The full report can be viewed at http://www.infocomm.ky.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

