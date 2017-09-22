C3 Pure Fibre
Football: CIFA reaches final hurdle in regaining international funding

September 21, 2017
Jordan Armenise
CIFA Chairman of Youth Football Neil Murray says it’s imperative the local football association once again receives funding from international governing bodies.

“Once we do that, we can get back onto a path where we can organize our national programs both female and male, so we don’t have to seek funding for this and this and this>”

Following the arrest of former CIFA President Jeffery Webb and former CIFA General Secretary Costas Takkas as part of the 2015 global football corruption scandal, both FIFA and CONCACAF cut funding for CIFA.

“We’re hampered by financial problems that we have, in terms of bringing teams in and sending teams away, you’re looking at about $30,000 just to travel or bringing a team in.”

However, closure on the issue maybe on the horizon, with a forensic audit of the associations finances by Grant Thornton set to be completed by month’s end, Murray is confident CIFA’s troubles are finally behind them.

“Once we actually get that and send it to FIFA and CONCACAF, it should appease their requirements and hopefully we can go on from there.”

In 2016, CIFA Treasurer Armando Ebanks estimated the association had lost half a million dollars of funding.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

