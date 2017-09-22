Football: CIFA reaches final hurdle in regaining international funding

CIFA Chairman of Youth Football Neil Murray says it’s imperative the local football association once again receives funding from international governing bodies.

“Once we do that, we can get back onto a path where we can organize our national programs both female and male, so we don’t have to seek funding for this and this and this>”

Following the arrest of former CIFA President Jeffery Webb and former CIFA General Secretary Costas Takkas as part of the 2015 global football corruption scandal, both FIFA and CONCACAF cut funding for CIFA.

“We’re hampered by financial problems that we have, in terms of bringing teams in and sending teams away, you’re looking at about $30,000 just to travel or bringing a team in.”

However, closure on the issue maybe on the horizon, with a forensic audit of the associations finances by Grant Thornton set to be completed by month’s end, Murray is confident CIFA’s troubles are finally behind them.

“Once we actually get that and send it to FIFA and CONCACAF, it should appease their requirements and hopefully we can go on from there.”

In 2016, CIFA Treasurer Armando Ebanks estimated the association had lost half a million dollars of funding.

