Football: Martinez, Leixoes SC brass headed to Cayman

September 20, 2017
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Sebastian Martinez, a local footballer recently signed by Leixoes SC of Portugal is headed to Cayman this weekend, along with club President Paulo Lopo and a contingent of football leadership. CIBA Chairman of Youth Football Committee Neil Murray says the initiative, which is expected to include scouting and mentoring between Portuguese club members and both the Under-17 and Under-20 squads, aligns with the Cayman Islands Football Association’s plan for youth development abroad.

“That’s pretty much been our goal at CIFA, is to open opportunities both at the academic level and at the professional level. In situations like this with clubs such as Leixoes interested in starting relationships with both the association and the government, it’s an opportunity to show them what we have at various age groups.”

Murray says he hopes the opportunities opened through the relationship will not just be restricted to player acquisition.

“We’ll talk more about possibilities for other players, as well as coaches, technical staff, anything they can assist with us, we’re all for it.”

Leaders in various football clubs across Cayman have worked to developing relationships for Caymanian footballers, and Murray says Leixoes would add to an emerging pipeline of opportunity.

“We created a relationship with Swindon Club when Sebastian originally got signed and went to their youth academy. Academy Sports Club have began a few relationships with clubs in England. The Cayman Airways tournament through Arden Rivers has opened up relationships for professional teams in the USA. CIFA has tried to involve itself as much as possible, this is just another opportunity to get our kids the exposure that they wouldn’t be on the tables for them.”

Here’s a look at some of the stop the Leixoes group will make this weekend:

 

Friday: 6:00pm <small blue
U20’s vs Premier League Selects
Annex, George Town
 
Saturday: 9:00am <small blue
CUC Primary Football
Annex, George Town
 
Sunday: TBA <small blue
TBD, Football Workshop

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

