Football: Martinez, Leixoes SC brass headed to Cayman

Sebastian Martinez, a local footballer recently signed by Leixoes SC of Portugal is headed to Cayman this weekend, along with club President Paulo Lopo and a contingent of football leadership. CIBA Chairman of Youth Football Committee Neil Murray says the initiative, which is expected to include scouting and mentoring between Portuguese club members and both the Under-17 and Under-20 squads, aligns with the Cayman Islands Football Association’s plan for youth development abroad.

“That’s pretty much been our goal at CIFA, is to open opportunities both at the academic level and at the professional level. In situations like this with clubs such as Leixoes interested in starting relationships with both the association and the government, it’s an opportunity to show them what we have at various age groups.”

Murray says he hopes the opportunities opened through the relationship will not just be restricted to player acquisition.

“We’ll talk more about possibilities for other players, as well as coaches, technical staff, anything they can assist with us, we’re all for it.”

Leaders in various football clubs across Cayman have worked to developing relationships for Caymanian footballers, and Murray says Leixoes would add to an emerging pipeline of opportunity.

“We created a relationship with Swindon Club when Sebastian originally got signed and went to their youth academy. Academy Sports Club have began a few relationships with clubs in England. The Cayman Airways tournament through Arden Rivers has opened up relationships for professional teams in the USA. CIFA has tried to involve itself as much as possible, this is just another opportunity to get our kids the exposure that they wouldn’t be on the tables for them.”

Here’s a look at some of the stop the Leixoes group will make this weekend:

Friday: 6:00pm

U20’s vs Premier League Selects

Annex, George Town

Saturday: 9:00am

CUC Primary Football

Annex, George Town

Sunday: TBA

TBD, Football Workshop

