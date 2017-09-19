C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Football: Under-20’s want Premier League promotion, some still skeptical

September 19, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Antwan Seymour, Team Manager of the Cayman Islands National Under-20 Football Team says he wants his squad in the premier league this season.

“Our take is, it’s better for the boys to get 80-90 minutes per weekend, as oppose to 20 to 25, where they play with a senior team and sit on the bench or doesn’t play at all.”

Seymour says the idea is not foreign to Caribbean football, adding Head Coach Gillie Seymour introduced the concept in 2007 but was never implemented.

“Trinidad and Tobago did it with their under-20 team, playing in the men’s league, and Trinidad actually went on to play in the World Cup in Egypt in 2009.”

Adding the under-20’s would give the premier league nine teams. Mr. Seymour proposes eliminating the third leg of the season and instead playing two. he says the move would really only impact one club.

“Based off of the players, there’s only one club that provide the national team, at least the under-20 team and that’s Academy, and we spoke to Coach Virgil and he’s all for it.”

Not all are supportive of the promotion. Elite FC’s Brennan Ebanks says young players should not just be given a chance to play in the country’s top league.

“If you take out the point where you have to work hard against players in the Premier League, I think it’s a softer level. My point of view is that they should work hard to get a spot on their Premier League team.”

Ebanks goes onto say he’d rather the under-20’s play against other countries. “I think they should work hard to play against other national teams, so you bring in scouts that set up friendlies. I think we do a poor job of that. So if we’re talking national level, let’s incorporate Jamaica, Cuba, lets bring Florida and the states.”

CIFA President Lee Ramoon says the idea, although intriguing is in it’s infancy.

“We spoke about it and it’s a good idea. However, the CIFA executive committee has not discussed it and made any decisions pertaining to the idea. At this stage, it’s an idea.”

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: