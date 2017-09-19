Football: Under-20’s want Premier League promotion, some still skeptical

Antwan Seymour, Team Manager of the Cayman Islands National Under-20 Football Team says he wants his squad in the premier league this season.

“Our take is, it’s better for the boys to get 80-90 minutes per weekend, as oppose to 20 to 25, where they play with a senior team and sit on the bench or doesn’t play at all.”

Seymour says the idea is not foreign to Caribbean football, adding Head Coach Gillie Seymour introduced the concept in 2007 but was never implemented.

“Trinidad and Tobago did it with their under-20 team, playing in the men’s league, and Trinidad actually went on to play in the World Cup in Egypt in 2009.”

Adding the under-20’s would give the premier league nine teams. Mr. Seymour proposes eliminating the third leg of the season and instead playing two. he says the move would really only impact one club.

“Based off of the players, there’s only one club that provide the national team, at least the under-20 team and that’s Academy, and we spoke to Coach Virgil and he’s all for it.”

Not all are supportive of the promotion. Elite FC’s Brennan Ebanks says young players should not just be given a chance to play in the country’s top league.

“If you take out the point where you have to work hard against players in the Premier League, I think it’s a softer level. My point of view is that they should work hard to get a spot on their Premier League team.”

Ebanks goes onto say he’d rather the under-20’s play against other countries. “I think they should work hard to play against other national teams, so you bring in scouts that set up friendlies. I think we do a poor job of that. So if we’re talking national level, let’s incorporate Jamaica, Cuba, lets bring Florida and the states.”

CIFA President Lee Ramoon says the idea, although intriguing is in it’s infancy.

“We spoke about it and it’s a good idea. However, the CIFA executive committee has not discussed it and made any decisions pertaining to the idea. At this stage, it’s an idea.”

