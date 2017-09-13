Friday deadline for protected lands nominations

The deadline to nominate a piece of land for protection under the National Conservation Law is fast approaching. Friday is your last day to make a submission.

The National Conservation Council said six of eleven protected lands nominees submitted to cabinet in May have been approved for the designation. The bulk of initial nominees were crown lands, but now the public can submit any land they feel should be preserved for future generations.

“If anybody has had additional thoughts, or have particular areas they really would feel passionately about wanting to see protected, this is an opportunity to actually put that down in writing and make that proposal,” said DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton.

Nominations should be emailed to the conservation council, with a description of the protected area and reasons why it should be protected.

Here is the email address: Conservationcouncil@gov.Ky

