News

George Town Primary starts Prayer week

September 27, 2017
Mario Grey
1 Min Read

George Town Primary students jumped started their day today with a special assembly filled with special guests who helped to commemorate prayer week.

The students listened to various speeches from visiting community advocates and powerful prayers which teacher Tavia Richards-Murray said was not only geared towards helping students but the teachers as well.

“Different speakers have been invited into the George Town Primary School to pray for different groups within the school; parents, the administration staff, students…just so God will cover us at this, the start of our school year,” Mrs. Richards-Murray explained.

The school’s prayer week will end on Friday.

Mario Grey

Mario Grey

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

