George Town Primary starts Prayer week

George Town Primary students jumped started their day today with a special assembly filled with special guests who helped to commemorate prayer week.

The students listened to various speeches from visiting community advocates and powerful prayers which teacher Tavia Richards-Murray said was not only geared towards helping students but the teachers as well.

“Different speakers have been invited into the George Town Primary School to pray for different groups within the school; parents, the administration staff, students…just so God will cover us at this, the start of our school year,” Mrs. Richards-Murray explained.

The school’s prayer week will end on Friday.

