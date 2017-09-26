C3 Pure Fibre
Girlfriend faces murder charge following North Side stabbing

September 25, 2017
Philipp Richter
The woman accused of killing 23-year-old Azzan Sherrief has appeared in court.
Police allege 25-year-old Brianna Michelle Watler stabbed Mr. Sherrief to death.
The North Side resident appeared in summary court today (25 September) to answer to several charges stemming from the 17 September incident.
Ms. Watler appeared stunned as Magistrate Valdis Foldats read the charges against her as her family sat in the gallery. No bail application was made. Miss Watler was remanded into custody and will appear in Grand Court on 6 October.

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

