Golf: Jarvis just going to ‘play his game’ in defending Junior title

Cayman’s Andrew Jarvis says he isn’t worried with the face that no junior golfer in history has successfully defended the junior title in back to back years.

“Every other tournament I do, I just play my golf. I don’t worry my little brother Aaron Jarvis, Justin Hastings, I just go out and play my game.

With questionable weather such as cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers, Jarvis says he’s prepared rain or shine.

“I’m not that worried, I have special equipment for rain, gloves that you can get soaking wet and still grip the club. As long as you keep the grip of the club dry, that’s pretty much it.”

The competition with the aforementioned duo of Aaron Jarvis, the younger brother to Andrew, and Justin Hastings, along with the elder Jarvis has been neck in neck all season. The trio have spent the better part of 2017 competing against one another both domestically and abroad, including the IMG Academy World Golf Championships, the Caribbean Junior Championships and the Caribbean Amateur Championships.

In the girls division, Holly McLean will be defending her title for the third time, but with the improvements with players such as Lauren Needham, McLean will have to play well in order to defend.

