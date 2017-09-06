C3 Pure Fibre
Government agencies on alert as Hurricane Irma upgrade to Category 5

September 5, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman’s Hazard Management is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Irma and has triggered alert for all government agencies involved in our overall preparedness plan. HMCI’s Simon Boxall joined Janelle Muttoo this evening (5 September) to discuss what happens now and what should residents do at this stage.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

