Graduates find their passports to success

The National Workforce Development Agency (NWDA)’s Passport2Success programme graduated its 23rd class t0day (01 September.) the first cohort of Cayman Islands Further Education students.

This year’s graduates were the first cohort comprised of Cayman Islands Further Education Centre (CIFEC) students.

For seven years now the programme has aimed to teach participants skills to enter and excel in the workplace.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter attended the graduation and spoke with Brina Dilbert, one of eight teenagers who achieved her passport2success in the programme’s latest cohort. She says she’s hopeful it gives her a leg-up in a tough job market.

“When you go to places and stuff, sometimes they are full or they are not really looking for anyone at the moment and there are more people seeking, not you alone. Like if it was you alone it would have been easier, but there are more people interested in that job as well,” said Ms Dilbert, graduate from the 23rd Cohort of Passport2Success.

“I already had the motivation, I had already known what I wanted,” said Tresaun Jacques, a 16-year-old graduate of the programme.

Mr Jacques said he now has a good handle on the basics.

“To build my resume and cover letter so when I go out there, it could be easier to find a job,” said Mr. Jacques.

Manager for Training and Development at the NWDA Dianne Conolly said the programme bridges a challenging gap.

“Many of them are leaving at an early age and we want to ensure that there is a smooth transition from leaving compulsory education into a world of work,” said Ms Conolly.

She says the NWDA has worked to expand the program’s reach, and that the partnership with CIFEC was a natural fit.

“Making sure that they have the foundation and the skills and the work ethics in place, but also if they decided to further their education in a specific career field that opportunity is presented to them as well,” said Mrs. Conolly.

Each student embarked on an internship during the course, an eye opening experience for the students.

“It made me know lots of the various jobs that our island provides, I met lots of new people, very successful people that gave me advice, I enjoyed my internship,” said Mr. Jacques

One of the eight graduates has already secured full-time employment, 2 others are seeking jobs and the other five will go on to degree programs with UCCI.

For more information about the programme visit http://www.passport2success.ky/apply.html

