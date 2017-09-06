Graduates say UCCI Teachers programme is a success

Cayman pool of teachers just got a little larger with UCCI celebrating more newly qualified teachers and mentors.

The fifth cohort of graduates successfully earned their teaching qualification under the Bachelor of Primary Education curriculum at UCCI. The programme was created in partnership with the Ministry of Education. Graduates say the programme was also created for those who have the desire to teach children, specifically in the Caribbean.

Teacher and graduate Halston Farley said, “It’s home grown, you don’t need to go overseas for it. I studied right here. It is accredited, my accreditation was done with members of the joint Board of Teacher Education, that’s also internationally recognised.”

Kaisha Morrison,who graduated from the course and now teaches Year 2, said she was able to get a job as soon as she completed the programme at UCCI because “the school and Ministry of Education know that they have equipped you with the requirements they seek in teachers.”

All graduates who have completed the programme are now employed by either a government or private school.

