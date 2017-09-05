Grand Court judge arrested on suspicion of DUI

A female Grand Court judge is now on police bail after being arrested Monday (4 September) on suspicion of drunk driving and careless driving.

According to a police statement, the 52-year-old woman was detained just before 10:15 p.m. after police and emergency services responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on West Bay Road, in the vicinity of the Lime Tree Bay Road.

The judge was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle when it collided with a wall.

She was subsequently arrested and later released on police bail.

The judge received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment. No other vehicles were damaged and no one was harmed in the collision.

Check back for more on this developing story and remember to tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

