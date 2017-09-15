C3 Pure Fibre
Health Ministry to extend Bodden Town Health Centre’s hours

September 14, 2017
Mario Grey
Bodden Towners who leave work at a later time than most will now be able to access clinic services past 8 p.m.

Health Minister and Bodden Town East MLA Dwayne Seymour made the announcement last night as he met with his constituents at Bodden Town Civic Centre Wednesday night (13 September.)

“A lot of persons came to me and said they got off a work like 6′ O’clock in the evening by the time they get home it’s 6, 7 o’clock in the evening and if the clinic closed early there’s no way that they could reach in time to catch the clinic,” Mr. Seymour explained.

The Health Minister said he is currently working on an ambulance bay to house a full time ambulance at the health centre.

The plan is supported by H.S.A’s CEO Lizzette Yearwood.

 

Mario Grey's passion for journalism has been long intertwined with his love of people and culture from his days as a youth growing up in the Cayman Islands. He captained his debate team whilst at John Gray High School and graduated as Head Prefect. He also worked at KVHU FM in Searcy, Arkansas, United States and worked and interned for Radio Cayman News before graduating from the University Of Arkansas at Little Rock in May 2015.

