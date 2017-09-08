C3 Pure Fibre
HSA Pharmacy warns not to overstock on meds for a storm

September 7, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The Health Services Authority pharmacy said it’s important to have plenty of medications on-hand if a storm comes our way, but be mindful not to overdo it.

Chief pharmacist Colin Medford said in past storms like Ivan, some patients gathered a two and three months supply of medication before the hurricane, only to lose it in the storm. He said if you’ve already collected your month’s supply, you have enough. But don’t forget to protect that supply if the weather gets hairy.

“Secure that month’s supply in an airtight, watertight container,” said Mr. Medford. “It could be a ziploc bag, and if they want to get a little bit more complex, they can use a rubbermaid container.”

“Should we find ourselves in a situation where we need to make an appeal, we know how gracious and willing the residents of these islands are,” said HSA Laboratory Manager Judith Clarke.

Ms. Clarke told Cayman 27 the blood bank has three times its minimum supply of donor blood in reserve, about three weeks worth.

She told Cayman 27 the blood bank will place the call for donations if the need arises.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

