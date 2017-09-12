Hurlston’s defence enters no-case submission

Gary Hurlston returned to Grand Court today for the continuation of the on going rape trial, where the defence entered a no case submission.

Mr. Hurlston’s defence attorney Crister Brady questioned the validity of the complainants testimony.

After it was revealed she lied initially to officers fearing she broke curfew and her supposed lack of injuries bellow the waist.

Mr. Brady felt the defendant should not be forced to answer to what he called a case of lies.

