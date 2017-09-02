C3 Pure Fibre
News Politics

Hurricane Irma discussed

September 1, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It’s almost the weekend and weather is on everyone’s minds, especially with Hurricane Irma swirling in the Atlantic. The hurricane is posing a serious threat to the Caribbean. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the latest on the hurricane and what’s happening in our own backyard was John Tibbetts, Director of the National Weather Service.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

