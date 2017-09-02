It’s almost the weekend and weather is on everyone’s minds, especially with Hurricane Irma swirling in the Atlantic. The hurricane is posing a serious threat to the Caribbean. Joining Janelle Muttoo to discuss the latest on the hurricane and what’s happening in our own backyard was John Tibbetts, Director of the National Weather Service.
Hurricane Irma discussed
September 1, 2017
1 Min Read
