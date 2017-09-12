Hurricane Irma gone, but flight headaches continue

Hurricane Irma spared Cayman, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some headaches to deal with.

Several flight cancellations in and out of Grand Cayman continue to plague would-be travelers.

A Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson says all flights to and from south Florida are currently off the books.

The same is true of the Cayman Airways direct flight to Havana.

The US-bound cancellations include Cayman Airways’ routes to Miami and Tampa, American Airlines’ route to Miami and Southwest Airlines’ route to Fort Lauderdale.

The CIAA expects the route could resume as early as Wednesday ( 13 September ) but it depends on when airports re-open in those respective cities.

