Hurricane Irma now projected to turn north; expected to influence Cayman weather

Forecasters now expect Category 5 Hurricane Irma to turn northward over the weekend but the Cayman Islands National Weather Service says the storm will impact Cayman’s weather and continues to urge residents to monitor its path.

Cayman remains outside the Hurricane Center’s probable path cone and no watches nor warnings have been issued for the Cayman Islands.

The storm is among the strongest recorded in the Atlantic and boasts winds of 185 miles per hour.

National Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts earlier this week appeared on Cayman 27 News at 6 and said the storm could cause conditions similar to a Nor’Wester if it stayed on a track then predicting the storm to move over Cuba.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday (6 September) Irma’s eye remains about 65 miles east south-east of St. Thomas and 140 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico. It’s moving west north-west at 16 miles per hour.

Right behind Irma, Tropical Storm Jose continues to swirl in the Atlantic, about 1,135 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. That storm produces maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour.

Forecasters expect Jose to strengthen and become a hurricane sometime Wednesday (6 September). No coastal warnings are watches are in effect but interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the progress of Jose.

Irma over the past day barreled into the Leeward Islands.

The NHC expects storm surge between 7-11 feet in parts of the Leeward Islands, 15-20 feet in Turks and Caicos and 15-20 feet in parts of the Bahamas.

No casualties from the storm have been confirmed.

There has been damage to buildings and flooding reported in St. Martin. Power was out in St. Barthelemy and Guadeloupe.

Antigua and Barbuda, it’s reported, had less damage than expected. The New York Times reports most major structures were intact and houses showed no significant damage.

Watches and warnings have been discontinued for Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Anguilla

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

* Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le

Mole St. Nicholas

* Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Cuba from Matanzas province eastward to Guantanamo province

* Central Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engano westward to the

southern border with Haiti

* Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

