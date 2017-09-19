Hurricane Maria intensifies, but poses no threat to Cayman

The action in the tropics continues with Hurricane Maria.

While maria is not expected to impact Cayman, the rapidly intensifying storm – now a category four – is beginning its assault on the Leeward Islands.

“As it is right now, we are clearly out of the cone,” said Cayman National Weather Service meteorologist Shamal Clarke. “There is no cause for concern, but I would not say do not pay attention, because anything can happen, but as it is right now, none of the tracks have it moving anywhere close to the Cayman Islands.”

While Cayman appears to be in the clear, Hurricane Maria is bearing down on the hurricane-weary eastern Caribbean.

Images from St. Lucia showed debris filling the roadways late Monday afternoon as the island was pounded by heavy winds and waves.

“It is a mood of preparation, it is a mood of slight anxiety, but it is certainly not as tense a mood as there was before Irma had passed,” said journalist Kieron Murdoch of Observer Radio in Antigua & Barbuda.

Mr. Murdoch told Cayman 27 winds are expected to pick up by nightfall.

Though Maria is only expected to give the twin island nation a glancing blow, he said no one is taking chances.

“That could change, those winds could increase. They could get worse, nobody is taking any chances here and it is a mood of preparation,” said Mr. Murdoch Monday afternoon, before maria was upgraded to a category four storm.

For some 1700 Barbudans, still in shelters after Irma destroyed their island and triggered its evacuation, Maria is another speedbump in the rebuilding process.

“To begin a clean up, and to begin clearing in earnest, isn’t something that has, I believe, had happened yet. It is something they are planning and want to do at a time where there is sort of an all clear, not to say that there will ever be an all clear in the hurricane season,” said Mr. Murdoch.

“The BVI is expecting some storm force winds, where Turks and Caicos can expect some hurricane force winds,” said Mr. Clarke.

Mr. Clarke told Cayman 27 the models predict Maria will continue on a northwest track, through Puerto Rico to Turks & Caicos, where the storm is expected to turn to the north.

“Models are indicating that there is some level of weakening after it passes the Turks and Caicos,” said Mr. Clarke.

As of late Monday afternoon, hurricane warnings were in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Martinique, both the US and British virgin islands, and Puerto Rico.

Several other territories are under hurricane watches and tropical storm warnings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

