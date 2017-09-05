ICO takes Immigration to task in latest FOI decision, Liebaers says disrespect demonstrated

Acting Information Commissioner Jan Liebaers calls on the Immigration Department to address what he termed, serious procedural deficiencies. Deficiencies he said amounts to a disrespect of not only his office but the Freedom of Information law.

Mr Liebaers made the comment in his ruling on an appeal filed against Immigration. This after the department refused to disclose a record relating to the imposition of a fine on the employer of the applicant. Mr Liebaers ruled the record, legal advice from the DPP, was exempt from disclosure.

But he was unhappy with Immigration’s approach in the matter, he said it was unlawful.

He pointed to FOI breaches by Immigration like failing to provide submissions in the appeal, incorrect process in claiming an exemption and incorrect timing of an internal review. That review taking six months to complete.

The Immigration Ministry, responding to Cayman 27 queries, said the ICO finding highlights decisions and timelines that fall outside the standard it’s expected to deliver and it will adjust procedures to ensure it’s “in compliance with the FOI law going forward.”

