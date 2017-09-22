Identity of man found at Eden Rock released

Police have released the identity of the man found dead at Eden Rock yesterday (20 September.)

He has been identified as 36-year-old Melito Fernandez. Mr Fernandez was originally from India.

According to the RCIPS Mr Fernandez’s family has been notified of his death.

Mr Fernandez was found at the rear of the dive shop along the George Town Waterfront just before 4 am yesterday. Police have declined to comment further on Mr Fernandez’s death. They said the matter is still being investigated.

Police also declined to share Mr Fernandez’s the cause of death or say whether foul play was involved.

