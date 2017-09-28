Immigration Department cuts work permit fees for hurricane evacuees

The Department of Immigration Wednesday (27 September) announced it’s cutting work permit fees for some employees who evacuated their home countries due to the destruction of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The DOI says the moves will not impact local businesses nor Caymanians seeking positions.

Right now, employees and their dependents first arrive on a 60-day visitors stamp. After that period of time, however, their employers must apply to have them on a work permit. Government announced three-month work permit fees for accountants and attorneys will be cut by 75% while six-month permits will be cut by 50%. Other positions will have their fees capped.

Fees will be waived altogether for those working from the Sister Islands.

