Indecent assault trial comes to a close, verdict still to come

Today the prosecution and defence wrapped up their cases before Justice Tim Owen in grand court presenting their final submissions in the case against a 57 year old man accused of assaulting the child and allegedly passing an STD on to her.

Both sides of the bar reviewed the evidence and testimonies in a bid to sway Justice Owen to their side.

“She stood by her evidence, there were no inconsistencies, this court should accept her evidence as being truthful.”

Prosecutor Greg Welcome used these words to try to persuade presiding Justice Owen to believe the 8 year old girls account of what happened on 16th September last year and her contracting of an STD out of that incident.

As Mr. Welcome closed his case he reminded the court of the medical evidence which he said supported the child’s version of events, saying the disease must have been transmitted to the child from the man from the insertion of his finger to her vagina.

Justice Owen reminded the prosecutor that the medical evidence alone is incapable of proving the charges against the man.

Alex Davies defence attorney for the 57 year old man on trial countered the prosecutors points saying the child’s testimony could not be trusted. He said several times during her statement to police she could not remember details of the incident and was often reluctant when answering.

Mr. Davies also argued it was quite possible “The child has had this idea of sexual abuse implanted in her mind by her mother.”

He also argued that it is possible the child contracted the STD from nonsexual means and perhaps not even from the defendant.

Justice Owen questioned his reasoning asking Mr. Davies, “So the presence of the STD is just a terrible coincidence?”

Justice Owen said he will take the time to review the submissions and hopes to have his verdict ready by tomorrow.

The defendant faces two counts of indecent assault, two counts of gross indecency and one of attempted rape.

