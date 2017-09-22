Inmates learn forgiveness through Sycamore Tree

Restorative justice is the theme for 10 Northward inmates who have completed the prisons Sycamore Tree Programme.

Programe Director Cathy Gomez said the experience is about allowing inmates to do some self searching about those they may have hurt on the outside.

Inmate Rennie Cole who is serving an eight year sentence for a bank heist said the Sycamore Tree Programe teaches inmates about self-healing.

“When you forgive people you free yourself as well because when you have up people in your heart it’s a pain you killing yourself you not killing the one you are not forgiving, Mr. Cole said.

Mrs. Gomez who is the Pastoral Counsellor at the prison said she has seen the programme’s effectiveness in reshaping inmates.

“I’ve had several inmates who have taken it a step further once they have completed the programme and they’ve written to either family members or past employers expressing their remorse,”Mrs. Gomez explained.

Since the programme’s inception in January last year, Mrs. Gomez said she has ran nine groups of male and female prisoners which amounts to 83 inmates to date.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

