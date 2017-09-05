Irma now a category 5 hurricane; Cayman residents urged to continue monitoring

Hurricane Irma is now a category five storm — the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale — and the National Weather Service continues to advise Cayman Islands residents to monitor the storm.

Irma now boasts sustained maximum winds of 175 miles per hour with higher gusts.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami expects the storm to barrel down on the Leeward Islands today and Wednesday (6 September).

The NHC forecasts the storm’s path to move westward Tuesday (5 September) before making a slight turn to the north-west.

The Cayman Islands sits on the edge of the tracking cone.

John Tibbetts, from the National Weather Service, appeared on Cayman 27 Monday (4 September) and said — if the storm stays on its predicted path — Cayman would receive Nor’wester-type conditions.

The Hurricane Center describes Irma as a dangerous storm and urges those in the Eastern Caribbean to rush preparations.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, and Nevis

* Saba, St. Eustatius, and Sint Maarten

* Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy

* British Virgin Islands

* U.S. Virgin Islands

* Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominican Republic from Cabo Engano to the northern border with

Haiti

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominican Republic from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona

