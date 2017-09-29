Pension concerns continue

The Jamaican Honorary Consul on island Dr. Joseph Marzouca will call for Cayman’s government to delay changes to the pension law for six months.

Dr. Marzouca said hundreds of Jamaicans and other expatriates in the country signed a petition voicing their displeasure with the amendments which will significantly change how foreign workers can access their retirement funds.

Dr. Marzouca said the Pensions Law affects foreign workers who have signed their work contracts before the National Pensions Law changes came into effect and said for this reason he needs the government to provide some time for expatriates beyond December.

“We ask for a six month delay that puts us to the end of June. I think that’s fair to allow some communication and dialogue with Jamaica,” Dr. Marzouca explained.

The honorary consul said he will also meet with the Jamaican government about the hundreds of signatures signed by foreign workers in Cayman against changes preventing them from accessing their pensions refund.

He said the petitions began 4 August this year and ended this week.

The Consulate said the ideal mark for the petitions was 400 signatures and that number was far exceeded.

Opposition Member Chris Saunders said he is not supportive of the Pensions Law changes.

“The Pensions Law just like the Immigration Law marginalizes Caymanians and exploit many foreign workers, let us be honest about that,” Mr. Saunders stated.

