Joe Avary announces beneficiaries of his charity lionfish cull-a-thon

Cayman 27’s senior reporter and weatherman Joey Avary makes no secret of his passion for hunting lionfish.

“They’re an invasive predator and they are very damaging to the reef ecosystem, but they are also quite tasty an in-demand in Cayman’s culinary scene,” he explained. “Removing these fish from our reefs is had work but it’s quite rewarding because I know it helps the environment.”

Hurley’s Media has allowed Mr. Avary to take a week off with pay to hunt this invasive predator and rid them from our reefs. The proceeds of the sale of the fish will go to support a different organisation each day.

Here are the organisation’s Joe has selected:

25th Monday – Cayman Islands Cancer Society

26th Tuesday – NCVO Nadine Andreas Foster Home

27th Wednesday – One Dog At A Time

28th Thursday – Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

29th Friday – TBA

“I am asking the public to help sponsor this effort,” said Mr. Avary. “I’ve created an email address caymanlionfish@gmail.com where anyone can pledge any amount, or match my catch for the day. If anyone would like to nominate a 5th organisation for the Friday, I am also open to suggestions!”

Mr. Avary, who is also a proud member of Cayman United Lionfish League (CULL) said he doesn’t know how much his initiative will raise, but with help from the public matching his efforts, he hopes it will make a difference.

“Most restaurants pay around $6 per pound for the fish, so I’m hoping we will get loads in a week of culling,” he said.

Divetech Ltd has agreed to provide his scuba tanks for the cull, and some of its staffers will be joining him on the hunt for support. Mr. Avary competes on the Divetech culling team which set the CULL record of most fish in a tournament. (542 during CULL #19)

Follow Joe Avary’s progress on Cayman 27 . He will also be doing daily updates on 94.9 BOB FM – Grand Cayman throughout the week and on Hurley’s Media’s other social media platforms.