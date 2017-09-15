C3 Pure Fibre
Josh Bodden awaits sentencing for attempted rape

September 14, 2017
Felicia Rankin
1 Min Read

No sentence yet for a 29-year-old man convicted of attempting to rape a woman at Barkers Beach last December.

Today (14 September) Josh Bodden returned to Grand Court for sentencing on four charges including attempted rape and assault causing actual bodily harm.

Mr. Bodden was convicted earlier this year. Today both the prosecution and defence gave their submissions on what sentence they believe the 29-year-old deserved.

The prosecution is seeking 14 years imprisonment. His defence attorney countered that sentence would be too harsh since it was only attempted rape.

He was found guilty of charges of attempted rape, two counts of indecent assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Justice Quinn will pass sentence Monday.

Felicia Rankin

