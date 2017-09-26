C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Sports

Leixoes SC lay foundation for future opportunities with Cayman footballers

September 25, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Sebastian Martinez might be Cayman’s only player in Portugal,  but Leixoes SC President Paulo Lopo and Vice President Rodolfo Lafanjo say the foundation exists for the success of future Caymanian footballers in Europe.

“I think it’s a project of a few people, but mostly I think what the Cayman Islands needs is professionalized culture.”

The Portuguese group, who attended the Under-20’s vs Premier Selects, says they were pleasantly surprised with the depth of the national program.

“We didn’t think there was a program for the national team with three years depth, so that was a nice surprise.”

The LigaPro club, who recruited Martinez Swindon in England, says the trip to Cayman aligns with their current collection of international talent.

“We have 16 different nationalities on our team. For the president, the talent is everywhere, and what we want is to find talent all over the world.”

For Martinez, who began his first season just a week ago, playing with Leixoes SC is an opportunity to both learn a new style of play, and hone his craft.

“Its’ a great opportunity to develop as a footballer and that’s what I’m aiming to do. From the Euros, you can see Portugal are very defensive, but they know how to attack, they know how to create, and that’s what I’m there to do.”

Both Lopo and Lafanjo add they hope this weekend’s visit is the beginning of a new found working relationship with Cayman, both creating a bridge for future Caymanian footballers into the European market, while bringing Portuguese clubs to the island for competition.

“The ideas are here, now we hope we can help to put these ideas onto the field. We know it’s not easy to professionalize sports, it costs money. We think if these ideas go right, what the future will bring, will be very good for the Cayman Islands.”

As for Martinez, his message to local players looking to play internationally is simple.

“It’s all about hard work, determination, putting in the extra, to make sure your technique is that much better.”

Carving a path for future Cayman footballers.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: