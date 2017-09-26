Leixoes SC lay foundation for future opportunities with Cayman footballers

Sebastian Martinez might be Cayman’s only player in Portugal, but Leixoes SC President Paulo Lopo and Vice President Rodolfo Lafanjo say the foundation exists for the success of future Caymanian footballers in Europe.

“I think it’s a project of a few people, but mostly I think what the Cayman Islands needs is professionalized culture.”

The Portuguese group, who attended the Under-20’s vs Premier Selects, says they were pleasantly surprised with the depth of the national program.

“We didn’t think there was a program for the national team with three years depth, so that was a nice surprise.”

The LigaPro club, who recruited Martinez Swindon in England, says the trip to Cayman aligns with their current collection of international talent.

“We have 16 different nationalities on our team. For the president, the talent is everywhere, and what we want is to find talent all over the world.”

For Martinez, who began his first season just a week ago, playing with Leixoes SC is an opportunity to both learn a new style of play, and hone his craft.

“Its’ a great opportunity to develop as a footballer and that’s what I’m aiming to do. From the Euros, you can see Portugal are very defensive, but they know how to attack, they know how to create, and that’s what I’m there to do.”

Both Lopo and Lafanjo add they hope this weekend’s visit is the beginning of a new found working relationship with Cayman, both creating a bridge for future Caymanian footballers into the European market, while bringing Portuguese clubs to the island for competition.

“The ideas are here, now we hope we can help to put these ideas onto the field. We know it’s not easy to professionalize sports, it costs money. We think if these ideas go right, what the future will bring, will be very good for the Cayman Islands.”

As for Martinez, his message to local players looking to play internationally is simple.

“It’s all about hard work, determination, putting in the extra, to make sure your technique is that much better.”

Carving a path for future Cayman footballers.

