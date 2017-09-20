C3 Pure Fibre
Let’s Talk Sports: Alicia Dixon and Ashley Frederick

September 20, 2017
Jordan Armenise
The HSM Vipers (12-1) will take on the Greenhouse Lynx (9-2-2) in Saturday’s women’s flag football finals. The Lynx are the only team to tie the Vipers when they drew 6-6 on 19 August.

Vipers Alicia Dixon says they’ve learned from their 6-6 tie back in August and will be ready for a battle, while Frederick adds defense will be the turning point, predicting a Lynx shutout and win for her squad.

Early line: Vipers +8

Prediction: Vipers 14-7

 

Festivities kick off at 2:00pm Saturday at the Ed Bush Stadium, with games starting at 3:00pm

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

