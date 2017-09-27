We sit down with CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers to discuss all the latest topics in Cayman’s swimming community. Will the program finally get a 50-meter pool? Who will emerge as the sport’s new leaders with key swimmers aged out? Weathers gives us all the answers and more.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: CIASA Technical Director Bailey Weathers
September 27, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Sports
Cayman’s Flag Football athletes stand united on anthem protests
September 27, 2017
Let's Talk Sports • Sports
Let’s Talk Sports: BK Panthers Nick Miscioscia and Jermaine Sharpe
September 27, 2017
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.