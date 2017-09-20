Let’s Talk Sports: Trevor Coleman and Jermaine Sharpe

The Island Heritage Predators (7-1-5) will take on the first place BK Panthers (11-2-0) in the men’s flag football finals this weekend 23 September at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay starting at 3:00pm. The Panthers are 3-0 against the Preds, beating them 6-0 on 1st July, 14-9 on 31 July and 7-0 on 12 August. Predators Trevor Coleman says defense will win the game, while Panthers Jermaine Sharpe the adds experience and the familiarity the Panthers have playing together for almost a decade will give them the advantage.
Early Line: Panthers -6
Prediction: Panthers 14 Predators 10
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.