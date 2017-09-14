Lillian Pearson dies at 103

Centenarian Lillian Pearson died on Saturday, a few days before what would have been her 104th birthday.

Originally from West Bay, family members describe her as a strong, passionate and respectful woman.

“Well my mother means all and all to me, she was my mother, if it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have been here,” said Daughter Madrie May Bodden

“What I took from her is the fact that you can succeed in just about anything that you undertake , just need to be focused , just need to be an individual and know your job,” said Grandson, Marlon Bodden.

“I feel very empty because I sit here and I look at the house and all I can think of is all the memories growing up as a child , I think of all the fun times,” said Great Grandson, Matthew Leslie.

Mrs. Pearson was born on September 11th 1913.

She is survived by 7 children, 24 grand children, 89 great grand children and over 100 great great grand children.

Relatives say she was the family’s matriarch. Mrs. Person was 103 years old.

Funeral Services are at the church of God Chapel on Walkers Road. Interment at Dixie Cemetery, Saturday September 16th starting at 2PM to 3PM for viewing. Service is at 3pm.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

