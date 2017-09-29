Liquor Licensing Board acted in “good faith” says Internal Audit Report

The Liquor Licensing Board has been cleared of wrong doing in the granting of the Peanuts gas station liquor license.

Wednesday (27 September) night, Government released the findings of the internal audit of that license grant and Audit Director Andy Bonner concluded the board acted in good faith, however he also contended that administrative and procedural errors occurred resulting in the unauthorized issuance of the license to the Red Bay gas station to sell liquor on Sundays.

The audit report was completed last week, but only released publicly late last night, the audit said the license must either be revoked or at the next meeting of the board consider a new retail license under the new law.

But one license holder said the report cannot be the end of the matter.

“This is a whole industry, in my opinion, being held hostage by incompetence,” said CEO of Reflections Liquor & Food for Less, Prentice Panton.

Mr. Panton is not mincing words when it comes to the internal audit report on Peanuts liquor license.

“To me, if the board made a decision based on the facts at the time and that is a decision that they felt they are entitled to it, to me that is the decision that should stay,” said Mr. Panton.

The report concluded the board acted in good faith but also says “the board erred in their approach and subsequent rationale for their decisions,” Mr. Panton said. He added that there are still unresolved issues but he is hopeful.

“I appreciate the new head of the new liquor licensing board, he has a lot of experience, the deputy chairman she has a lot of experience, so hopefully some of these things can be ironed out going forward,” said Mr. Panton.

The internal audit report pointed out that Liquor Licensing Board acted outside of their powers in interpreting the new liquor licensing law and also took in “inappropriate” actions while in recess, which is when Peanuts was informed the license was granted when it had initially been rejected.

The report also said the board should have not released this information to the media and public notifications of license holders.

Six recommendations were given to the board from this report, including publishing minutes that are accurate decisions made by the board, addressing the outstanding retail liquor license application from Peanuts, implementing a consistent method for casting and recording member votes and the creation of procedure by DCI to Govern information passed through to the media.

There were some changes on the board, Acting Chairman Woody DaCosta stepped down and was replaced by Noel Williams, but the secretary was transferred as well.

The audit report said it was not a result of her involvement with the Peanuts license. Cayman 27 reached out to Peanut’s attorney, but we are yet to hear back.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

