Macfee lands in Uruguay after completing first leg of ‘Clipper Round The World’

Cayman’s James Macfee and the ‘2017 Liverpool’ crew sailed into Uruguay just a few days ago via Liverpool, finishing ninth overall after the first leg of the 2017 ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race. Macfee says the first 33 days have been better than expected.

“Beautiful sailing most of the way, it was relatively fast, although with our ninth place finish, not fast enough.”

With sailors from around the world joining the race at various stages, Macfee says his team of 12 has been the talk of the race.

“I didn’t expect it to be so much fun. We have a really good team. We got a lot of notes from the race office of how funny our skipper blogs and crew blogs were.”

A sailor since childhood, Macfee adds the extended time at sea went better than expected.

“It was fantastic, absolutely amazing, 33 days at sea, and only one bad day for me, which is pretty amazing. You wouldn’t normally get that at home. You’d certainly have a few stressy days, it was an incredible leg though.”

With 7 crew members exiting the team in Uruguay, Macfee says he hopes the 5 new members of team fit right in.

“Unfortunately some of those characters are getting off the boat in leg one, so it’s going to be an interesting to see the dynamic.”

Although Macfee is seemingly right at home in the Atlantic Ocean, the year-long race is not all smiles and high-fives.

“We are losing one of our year-rounders, he’s decided to go back home to look after his sister whose become very sick. Also, one of the boats had to do a medevac, and change their skipper, he nearly lost his thumb.”

Macfee will travel to Cape Town, South Africa next. Follow his journey or donate to his trip on his website www.macandtack.com

