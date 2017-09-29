C3 Pure Fibre
Macfee lands in Uruguay after completing first leg of ‘Clipper Round The World’

September 28, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s James Macfee and the ‘2017 Liverpool’ crew sailed into Uruguay just a few days ago via Liverpool, finishing ninth overall after the first leg of the 2017 ‘Clipper Round The World’ yacht race. Macfee says the first 33 days have been better than expected.

“Beautiful sailing most of the way, it was relatively fast, although with our ninth place finish, not fast enough.”

With sailors from around the world joining the race at various stages, Macfee says his team of 12 has been the talk of the race.

“I didn’t expect it to be so much fun. We have a really good team. We got a lot of notes from the race office of how funny our skipper blogs and crew blogs were.”

A sailor since childhood, Macfee adds the extended time at sea went better than expected.

“It was fantastic, absolutely amazing, 33 days at sea, and only one bad day for me, which is pretty amazing. You wouldn’t normally get that at home. You’d certainly have a few stressy days, it was an incredible leg though.”

With 7 crew members exiting the team in Uruguay, Macfee says he hopes the 5 new members of team fit right in.

“Unfortunately some of those characters are getting off the boat in leg one, so it’s going to be an interesting to see the dynamic.”

Although Macfee is seemingly right at home in the Atlantic Ocean, the year-long race is not all smiles and high-fives.

“We are losing one of our year-rounders, he’s decided to go back home to look after his sister whose become very sick. Also, one of the boats had to do a medevac, and change their skipper, he nearly lost his thumb.”

Macfee will travel to Cape Town, South Africa next. Follow his journey or donate to his trip on his website www.macandtack.com

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

