Man found guilty of assaulting 8-year-old girl

A 57-year-old man on trial for the indecent assault of an 8-year-old girl was found guilty.

And today (22 September) the court allowed the release of his name Devon Alonzo Stewart.

Mr. Stewart will spend the next month and a half in jail awaiting his sentence.

On Friday (22 September) Justice Tim Owen found the 57-year-old man guilty of indecently assaulting a girl last year and passing an STD onto her during the attack.

However the judge found him not guilty on another count of indecent assault and not guilty of two counts of gross indecency and not guilty of attempted rape.

Justice Owen felt that Mr. Stewart lied and greatly exaggerated when he spoke to police following the incident all in an attempt to bolster his case.

Though Justice Owen did notice inconsistencies in the girls statements he credited this to the girl’s young age and embarrassment in recounting the details to the court.

He otherwise found her to be thoughtful and truthful, no brainwashed as defence attorney Alex Davies submitted on Thursday (21 September.)

A key factor for Justice Owen was he found it to be an extraordinary coincidence that the girl and her mother would randomly choose to accuse Mr. Stewart of the assault and he just happened to have the same STD the girl contracted in the incident.

Added to this Mr Stewart went to have treated on the 10 September, six days before the incident took place.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

