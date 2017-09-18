Man killed in domestic row in North Side

Police are currently on the scene of a murder in North Side following a domestic dispute.

Details are few at the moment, but Cayman 27 understands a 23-year-old man was stabbed this evening on Union Street, Frank Sound following an altercation with a female companion. Initial reports state the victim was stabbed in the chest.

The RCIPS has confirmed the incident and are expected to issue a statement with further details shortly. A woman is currently in custody in connection with the incident.

We will have more on this developing story as information becomes available, do check back for updates.

