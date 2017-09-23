Mango Tree Express in Red Bay

For this week’s Business Beat, we look at one George Town restaurant that has spread its roots to Red Bay.

Shedden Road’s Mango Tree restaurant, has been serving Cayman with authentic Caribbean food since the 1950’s and now they are taking their flavours to the On-The-Run gas station on the East-West arterial in Red Bay, with Mango Tree Express.

Manager and Owner of Mango Tree, Lorenzo Lowe said this partnership was planned before the gas station opened.

“It makes it easier for some people coming down in the mornings , stop by the gas station and can get a little breakfast, or they can get lunch, depends on what time of day you are coming down,” said Mr. Lowe.

Mango Tree Express opened three weeks ago in Barcam Esso.

