Miami, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale airports reopen

September 12, 2017
Kevin Morales
South Florida airports resumed normal activity Tuesday (12 September) after closing due to damage incurred over the weekend by Hurricane Irma. 

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Tampa International and Miami International Airport are once again operational. 

Cayman Airways announced late Monday (11 September) it will resume its regularly scheduled flights between the Cayman Islands and Miami and Tampa. 

Flights KX102, KX103, KX106 and KX107 between Grand Cayman and Miami on Tuesday (12 September) will operate with CAL‘s larger 737-800 aircraft to accommodate additional passengers affected by the airport closure, according to a CAL press release. The previously scheduled recovery flights for Tampa, KX3200 and KX3201 will operate as scheduled.

Tuesday’s two American Airlines flights from Grand Cayman to Miami International are listed as cancelled on the Cayman Islands Airports Authority website. 

The Southwest Airlines flight from Grand Cayman to Fort Lauderdale is listed as cancelled on Google. 

Cayman Airways’ flights to and from Kingston, Jamaica are also now back on a normal schedule after a weekend lightning strike caused the airport’s closure. 

 

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

