Miller not giving up on Healthcare battle

Management of Cayman’s healthcare and the ability to pay for services continues to be a concern for residents. These are two areas Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller raised in his motions in the LA. While those motions were defeated he said that is not the end of the matter for him. Mr Miller sat down with Janelle Muttoo this evening (5 September) to discuss the way his plan to take those issues forward.

