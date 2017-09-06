C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News Politics

Miller not giving up on Healthcare battle

September 5, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Management of Cayman’s healthcare and the ability to pay for services continues to be a concern for residents. These are two areas Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller raised in his motions in the LA. While those motions were defeated he said that is not the end of the matter for him. Mr Miller sat down with Janelle Muttoo this evening (5 September) to discuss the way his plan to take those issues forward.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: