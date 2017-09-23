C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

National Gallery: ‘Mediating Self’ family fun day

September 22, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Families got to experience the National Gallery’s ongoing exhibition “Mediating Self” this past Saturday (16 September) at the gallery’s annual family fun.
The theme of the exhibition was about identity and the body, and patrons got the chance to show their own identity through art.

The family fun day included classes that complement the current display. Kids got hands on experience with different art mediums and the chance to make pastel portrait drawings, while adults enjoyed the exhibition.

“How you express yourselves, thinking about your sense of self, so yeah, just encouraging the young to think about these kind of deeper themes,” said Jessica Ebanks, Education Officer for the National Trust.

The mediating self-exhibition ended (21 September) yesterday, the next exhibition entitled “Revive” opens on the 7 October.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: