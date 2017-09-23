National Gallery: ‘Mediating Self’ family fun day

Families got to experience the National Gallery’s ongoing exhibition “Mediating Self” this past Saturday (16 September) at the gallery’s annual family fun.

The theme of the exhibition was about identity and the body, and patrons got the chance to show their own identity through art.

The family fun day included classes that complement the current display. Kids got hands on experience with different art mediums and the chance to make pastel portrait drawings, while adults enjoyed the exhibition.

“How you express yourselves, thinking about your sense of self, so yeah, just encouraging the young to think about these kind of deeper themes,” said Jessica Ebanks, Education Officer for the National Trust.

The mediating self-exhibition ended (21 September) yesterday, the next exhibition entitled “Revive” opens on the 7 October.

