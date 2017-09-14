C3 Pure Fibre
News

New shoes for charity

September 13, 2017
Philipp Richter
Charity group Rotaract Blue is running a shoe drive for less fortunate families.

It’s the second year in a row the club is partnering with the Department of Children and Family services to help young people in need. The goal this year is to raise enough money to put new shoes on the feet of 30 students, giving them the basics so they can focus on their studies.

“They are the future of our country and you know its important for us to provide them with the necessary tools that they need to progress and further their education,” said Rotaract Blue Director of Community Service, Deanna Blackman.

The shoe drive runs for the month of september.

https://www.facebook.com/Rotaractblue

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

