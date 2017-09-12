No surfers rescued during Irma weekend, confirms police

A warning from police was not enough to deter some thrill-seeking surfers from catching some waves over the weekend.

Our cameras spotted a couple of surfers in the vicinity of Tiki beach, trying their best to “hang ten” in the surf brought on by the outer bands of hurricane Irma.

Despite some ignoring the warning to refrain from water-related activity during the storm, police told Cayman 27 no water-related rescues were recorded at sea over the weekend.

However police confirmed one water-related incident at a swimming pool, where a man was given CPR by a medic. Police said that man recovered.

