General Registry Head of Compliance Paul Inniss joined Cayman 27’s Janelle Muttoo for an in-depth discussion about the Non-Profits law and what it means for existing charities.
-
Share This!
Non-Profits: What the new law means for you
September 14, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Culture • News
Passengers describe hearing engine failure before emergency landing
September 14, 2017
News
Police confirm investigation as officers dig through BT lot
September 14, 2017
News
BREAKING: CAL plane makes emergency landing after engine failure
September 14, 2017
About the author
Joe Avary
Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.