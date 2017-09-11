C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

North Church St. back open as seas subside

September 11, 2017
Add Comment
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police have lifted the road closure on North Church St., according to the RCIPS press release. 

Police over the weekend shut down the stretch of road from Mary St. to Bodden Road after they deemed the road unsafe for users due to rough seas. 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: