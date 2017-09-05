NSW Director General: “Keep an eye on Irma”

Today the Cayman Islands National Weather Service revised its earlier projections on Hurricane Irma and is advising Cayman Islands residents to monitor the storm’s path projection.

NWS Director General John Tibbetts said the latest projections point to a more Westerly direction for the storm now listed as a Category 4 storm. He said Cayman would most likely experience North Wester type conditions. Mr Tibbetts spoke with Janelle Muttoo on tonight’s (4 September) Big Story segment.

