C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
Environment News

NSW Director General: “Keep an eye on Irma”

September 4, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Today the Cayman Islands National Weather Service revised its earlier projections on Hurricane Irma and is advising Cayman Islands residents to monitor the storm’s path projection.
NWS Director General John Tibbetts said the latest projections point to a more Westerly direction for the storm now listed as a Category 4 storm. He said Cayman would most likely experience North Wester type conditions. Mr Tibbetts spoke with Janelle Muttoo on tonight’s (4 September) Big Story segment.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Kirk Freeport1
Eclipze
Cricket – CPL T20
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: