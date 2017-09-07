C3 Pure Fibre
PAC denied NAU report, Saunders storms out

September 6, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Public Accounts Committee takes a tempestuous turn today (6 September) as Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders walks out saying it was a waste of time.
For the second time in a row the PAC was denied copies of a $180,000 KPMG outline business case on reforming the social services programmes.
Mr Saunders said he got the report privately and it does not provide any clear direction. He also quoted parts of the document prompting objection from government MLA Austin Harris. He contended the report was not a public document. The report is yet to go before Cabinet for approval, according to Community Affairs Chief Officer Doreen Whittaker when she appeared before the PAC earlier in the session.
PAC Chairman Ezzard Miller responded to Mr Harris’ concerns. He said, “None of this would have been debatable had the government been willing to give us the document.”

After complaining that he was not getting answers he needed Mr Saunders left the sitting after sharing a problem his constituent had in finding housing for his family.

The PAC  sitting continued with Needs Assessment Unit personnel facing the firing line.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

