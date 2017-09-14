C3 Pure Fibre
Flow – Postpaid Mobile Plans
News

Pain free mammograms

September 13, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial Doctors Hospital has upgraded its technology aimed at detecting breast cancer.

According to Dr. Yaron Rado, its new mammogram machine reduces radiation exposure to patients by 50-percent, and is said to be the most technologically advanced version of mammography available.

“An x ray has a theoretical risk of enducing cancer in itself, this is why we try to reduce the radiation as much as possible in the way that we do the test,” said Dr. Yaron Rado from the CTMH Doctors Hospital.

http://ciimaging.com/tag/mammogram/

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: